Insigne moves on from Conte 'misunderstanding' with goal

Lorenzo Insigne believes a "misunderstanding" between himself and Italy coach Antonio Conte is in the past after the Napoli forward made a goalscoring return to the international stage.

Insigne made his first Italy appearance since the 2014 World Cup against Spain in Udine on Thursday, coming off the bench to give the hosts a deserved 67th-minute lead.

Spain levelled soon afterwards to secure a 1-1 draw – Aritz Aduriz ending his own, more lengthy international exile by poaching from close range after Gianluigi Buffon kept out a header from Juventus team-mate Alvaro Morata.

Insigne appeared to have fallen out of favour with Conte when he left the training camp ahead of matches against Azerbaijan and Norway last October due to a minor knee injury.

But the 24-year-old brought his impressive club form to Conte's aid this time around to stake a convincing claim for a place at Euro 2016.

"It was a great evening, a pity about the result," Insigne told Rai Sport.

"I care about the shirt. With the coach… it's in the past, it was just a misunderstanding but we have clarified things.

"I have always said I am very proud to represent Italy and I will always give everything for Italy.

"If we continue working together like this and follow the coach's instructions, whoever is selected for the Euros can try to go all the way."