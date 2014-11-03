Insigne signs new Napoli deal until 2019

The 23-year-old Italy international has been in excellent form in recent weeks, playing a key role in his club's climb to third in Serie A on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run.

And it was announced on Monday that Insigne, who came through the youth system at Napoli, has been rewarded with a fresh deal.

A short statement published on Napoli's official website read: "The president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Lorenzo Insigne met today in the offices of Filmauro in Rome and have signed a contract until June 30 2019."

The news is sure to delight Napoli coach Rafael Benitez, who last month lauded for his attitude and work rate on the pitch.

Insigne has featured in all 10 of Napoli's Serie A fixtures so far this season, scoring once.