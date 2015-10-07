Insigne withdraws from Italy squad

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has withdrawn from the Italy squad for the Euro 2016 qualifying double-header against Azerbaijan and Norway due to a knee injury.

Insigne sustained a knock to his right knee in Napoli's 4-0 win at AC Milan on Sunday and has left the training camp at Coverciano.

An Italian FA statement (FIGC) read: "The player - who has been resting since Tuesday as a precaution after a knock to his right knee in the match between Milan and Napoli - had improved, but was still suffering with pain in the joint.

"Insigne has today left Coverciano, and will return to his club for treatment."

Italy boss Antonio Conte has yet to announce if he will call up a replacement for a player who has impressed in recent weeks under new Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri.

The Azzurri visit Azerbaijan on Saturday before taking on Norway on October 13. They will qualify for the finals in France if they match Croatia's result at the weekend.