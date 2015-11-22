Inter 4 Frosinone 0: San Siro side storm to top spot

Inter moved back to the top of Serie A on Sunday courtesy of a 4-0 thrashing of Frosinone at San Siro.

Respective 2-2 draws for Fiorentina and Roma over the weekend opened the door for Roberto Mancini's side to resume top spot and they were in control throughout against the top-flight newcomers.

The home side were in charge right from the start and eventually turned first-half dominance into the lead when Jonathan Biabiany fired home on the rebound.

All eight of Inter's league wins this term had been by a single goal before Sunday, but Mauro Icardi's well-worked effort after the break gave them a healthy advantage.

And the result was capped late on as Jeison Murillo bundled home his first Inter goal and Marcelo Brozovic found the net in stoppage time, putting a skip in Mancini's step ahead of next week's title showdown with second-placed Napoli.

Inter have been accused of stodgy play this term, but they dominated from the off and Adem Ljajic was tantalisingly close to turning Alex Telles' left-wing cross home before Frosinone goalkeeper Nicola Leali came off his line to punch clear.

Icardi nearly tapped home a delivery from Yuto Nagatomo, but his attempt hit a defender before bouncing just wide, however, Inter's pressure told in the 29th minute.

Leali did well to keep out Ljajic's powerful shot from just outside the area, but Biabiany was the quickest to react and fire home his first goal of the season the rebound.

Stevan Jovetic could have doubled Inter's lead in the dying second of the first half after a great run through the middle, but his shot lacked the power to beat Leali.

Biabiany came close to netting his second immediately after the restart, playing a quick one-two with Icardi, only to blast his shot over the crossbar from close range.

Mancini's men would eventually get their second goal in the 54th minute after a sublime team move. Jovetic teed up Ljajic, who exchanged passes with Icardi inside the area before returning the ball to the Argentine again for a simple finish from close range.

Ljajic seemed desperate to add his name to the scoresheet after playing a role in Inter's two goals, but the winger blasted over from 20 yards out after being set up by Jovetic.

Murillo made it 3-0 in the closing stages of the game with a calm finish after a brilliant backheel from Jovetic opened the door.

And Ljajic could at least console himself with another assist in stoppage time as his pass found Brozovic in the penalty area and the Croatia playmaker clipped beyond Leali to put the icing on a dominant home showing.