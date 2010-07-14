Inter: Balotelli & Maicon not for sale

Media reports say the 19-year-old Balotelli, who repeatedly clashed with former boss Jose Mourinho during Inter's run to the treble last season, is being tracked by Manchester United and Manchester City while Mourinho wants Brazil's Maicon to follow him to Real Madrid.

"We are in a very privileged position having won so much and it's true that every day we are receiving calls because everyone wants at least six or seven of our champions," Branca told reporters at the unveiling on Inter's new kit.

"Maicon and Balotelli? Our two players have never been on the market, when and if there are requests we will kindly examine them but they are not on the market. Balotelli does not have a price."

Balotelli's agent, Mino Raiola, had revealed that both Manchester City and Manchester United were keen on securing the signature of the striker.

The 19-year-old has been widely linked with a move to either Old Trafford or Eastlands, and Raiola confirmed the rumours were not without foundation.

"The interest in Manchester is real, and both clubs [Manchester United and Manchester City] confirmed this. Balotelli is pleased that Sir Alex Ferguson is chasing him, but we cannot exclude the possibility he will stay at Inter or join a different club," Raiola told Calciomercato.it

"We will move calmly and evaluate the situations step by step."

While Balotelli himself, while remaining coy about his future, admitted that he was flattered by the interest of both United and City.

"When I talk about my future I always say 'I don't know' because next season I want to play consistently. I need that," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"To know more, ask my agent. In any case, if Manchester City and Manchester United want me, I can't be that bad..."

