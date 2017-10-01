Inter boss Spalletti impressed with two-goal Brozovic

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti praised the talents of Marcelo Brozovic after the midfielder's brace sealed a 2-1 win at Benevento.

In only his third Serie A match of the season, Croatia international Brozovic duly delivered by netting twice inside the opening 22 minutes.

The 24-year-old's double, the second of which was a spectacular free-kick, earned the Nerazzurri a sixth win in seven league games and lifted them at least momentarily into second.

And while calls have been made for Inter to strengthen their attack with a second striker, Spalletti insists he is happy with the contribution of his attacking midfielders.

"Marcelo has great quality and the characteristics to play as a trequartista on the shoulders of a centre-forward," the Inter boss said after the match.

"I am fortunate to have different players who can occupy that role and I'm rotating them. I don't see a problem with that.

"It is certainly an option [to play a second striker]. We might be able to score some more goals but I always need to judge what the best balance for the team is."

The victory against struggling Benevento means Inter have collected 19 points over their first seven matches for the first time since 2002.

Spalletti believes his side are on the right track ahead of the Milan derby, which is set to follow the international break.

"We're proud of what we're doing, nobody has given us anything," he said.

"We're where we deserve to be but we certainly know that we need to improve in certain situations.

"I saw some interesting exchanges but we're still not as consistent as we have to be. However, we're on the right road."