Newcastle United report: January 'deal to go through' for Serie A midfielder
With Joelinton injured, Newcastle United could be about to go back into the market in January
Newcastle United are reported to be ready to pounce in January for a new midfielder.
The Magpies have recently seen go-to man Joelinton suffer yet another injury, with their heavy schedule starting to play a part on members of their squad.
Further players currently on the treatment table include Yoane Wissa, Nick Pope and Anthony Gordon, and new information suggests Newcastle want to add a further body when the window opens.
Newcastle United 'ready' for deal to go through when January window opens
It is no surprise that Newcastle's return to the Champions League has meant an upturn in injuries this season, with the window for recovery tightening.
Manchester United, who were often lambasted for their problems in the treatment room, are suffering the opposite fate this term, given they have no European football and therefore can allow their players more rest periods between games.
Eddie Howe on today’s defeat in west London. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/nxE8noTvJGNovember 9, 2025
According to the latest reports from Italy, Newcastle United are ready to go back into the market in an attempt to sign Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi.
Having played fewer than 200 minutes in Serie A this season so far, information suggests the Italian giants are ready to sanction a move for the 26-year-old.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Magpies attempted to recruit Fratessi earlier this summer but saw their advances pushed back, with negotiations rumoured to start up once again when the winter window opens in January.
FourFourTwo understands that the Magpies are certainly open to strengthening in January given their plight this term – but whether or not Frattesi would strengthen the first XI in the long-term remains another thing, with Jacob Ramsey and Lewis Miley to still bed into the team.
Newcastle are said to have wanted a loan with an option to buy over the summer – but that proposition didn't sit well with those at the San Siro, and thus, a deal fell through.
Competition is now said to have risen for the Italy international since then, with Roma and Juventus opening up as additional options.
A deal could go through should the Magpies push on with their interest again, but FourFourTwo admits this does seem somewhat unlikely until the extent of Joelinton's injury is fully established.
Frattesi is worth €35 million, according to Transfermarkt. Newcastle host Manchester City when Premier League action resumes after the international break.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.