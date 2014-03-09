Inter chief Thohir hints at Zanetti retirement

The 40-year-old has made just seven appearances this term after rupturing his Achilles tendon last April and had been linked with a move to Chelsea as player-coach.

Zanetti denied the suggestion he would leave San Siro and explained on Sunday he felt he would "continue to be a part of Inter" with his contract due to expire at the end of season.

President Thohir has echoed those sentiments, suggesting Zanetti could be offered an off-field role under Walter Mazzarri at the end of the current campaign.

"Zanetti is a great player. I want him to focus on the season, and he agrees," said Thohir.

"There are only three months left, then after this season he can join the family."

Zanetti made his Inter debut in 1995 and has won five Scudettos and four Coppa Italia titles during his time with the club.