Inter confirm deal with Boca for Osvaldo
Pablo Daniel Osvaldo's troublesome spell at Inter has come to an end after the Serie A outfit confirmed the striker will join Boca Juniors.
The Italy international moved to San Siro on loan from Southampton in August, but has struggled to break into the first team.
Reports have also suggested Osvaldo has had bust-ups with team-mates at Inter and he has not featured for the club since the start of last month against Juventus.
In a statement on Thursday, Inter confirmed the 29-year-old had returned to his native Argentina.
It read: "Inter announces that it has defined, by agreement with Southampton, the transfer of Osvaldo to Boca Juniors with the formula of the loan."
Southampton rejected a request by Inter to send the striker back to the Premier League, but they have allowed Osvaldo to make the move to Boca.
