Inter deny Thohir sale claims

Inter have denied reports president Erick Thohir is looking to sell his majority stake in the Serie A club.

An Indonesian consortium led by Thohir acquired 70 per cent of the Nerazzurri in October 2015 with the objective of arresting Inter's declining status domestically and in Europe.

But reports in Italy on Thursday suggested Thohir and his business partners were already becoming frustrated at the rate of progress with Inter fifth in Serie A despite a strong start to the season under coach Roberto Mancini.

Inter have rubbished those claims but did reveal the club are looking to expand their commercial activity in Asia.

A club statement read: "FC Internazionale categorically denies that the President and majority shareholder, Erick Thohir, is looking to sell any part of his 70% majority stake in the Italian Club.

"As part of a well-planned mid- to long-term business strategy, the club has asked Goldman Sachs to explore the possibility of identifying potential future commercial partners in Asia. This is a normal procedure given the huge growth of investment in sports, and football in particular, in Asia and China specifically.

"The club remains firmly on track with both its commercial and sporting plans. It is also working closely with UEFA in order to respect the financial fair play regulations. The club remains committed to a return to Europe - a clear target to compete at the highest levels of club competitions."