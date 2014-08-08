Inter face Stjarnan, Tottenham take on AEL

Inter won the competition on three occasions in the 1990s under its UEFA Cup guise and will be hoping to do so again this season under Walter Mazzarri.

However, Inter will need to be wary of a Stjarnan team that claimed a surprise 1-0 aggregate win over Lech Poznan to reach the final qualifying stage.

Like Inter, Tottenham and Feyenoord are fancied to challenge for Europa League honours and will start their respective quests against AEL and Zorya.

Last season's FA Cup finalists Hull City, who scraped past Trencin 2-1 on Thursday, will continue their maiden European adventure against Belgian outfit Lokeren.

Polish side Legia Warsaw were demoted from the UEFA Champions League on Friday for fielding an ineligible player in the second leg of their 6-1 aggregate victory over Celtic, who have been progressed to the play-off stage of that tournament by default.

And the gulf between the two competitions was perfectly illustrated as Legia were handed a meeting with Aktobe of Kazakhstan.

Torino, competing in Europe for the first time in 20 years, were rewarded for a 7-0 aggregate triumph over Brommapojkarna with a tie against RNK Split, while Real Sociedad will take on Russian team Krasnodar.

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach face Sarajevo and Lyon and PSV have been drawn against Astra and Shakhtyor respectively.

The first legs are to be played on August 21, with the return legs taking place seven days later.

Draw in full:

Sarajevo v Borussia Monchengladbach

Spartak Trnava v Zurich

Qarabag v Twente

Neftci v Partizan

RNK Split v Torino

Asteras Tripolis v Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Omonia Nicosia v Dinamo Moscow

Apollon v Lokomotiv Moscow

Petrolul v Dinamo Zagreb

Aktobe v Legia Warsaw

Ruch Chorzow v Metalist

Astana v Villarreal

HJK v Rapid Vienna

Lyon v Astra

Elfsborg v Rio Ave

Young Boys v Debrecen

AEL v Tottenham

Dinamo Minsk v Nacional

Trabzonspor v Rostov

Lokeren v Hull City

PSV v Shakhtyor

Zwolle v Sparta Prague

Dnipro v Hajduk Split

Zimbru v PAOK

Karabukspor v Saint-Etienne

Stjarnan v Inter

Panathinaikos v Midtjylland

Feyenoord v Zorya

Grasshopper v Club Brugge

Real Sociedad v Krasnodar

Rijeka v Sheriff