Inter face Stjarnan, Tottenham take on AEL
Three-time winners Inter have been pitted against Icelandic minnows Stjarnan in the play-off round of the UEFA Europa League.
Inter won the competition on three occasions in the 1990s under its UEFA Cup guise and will be hoping to do so again this season under Walter Mazzarri.
However, Inter will need to be wary of a Stjarnan team that claimed a surprise 1-0 aggregate win over Lech Poznan to reach the final qualifying stage.
Like Inter, Tottenham and Feyenoord are fancied to challenge for Europa League honours and will start their respective quests against AEL and Zorya.
Last season's FA Cup finalists Hull City, who scraped past Trencin 2-1 on Thursday, will continue their maiden European adventure against Belgian outfit Lokeren.
Polish side Legia Warsaw were demoted from the UEFA Champions League on Friday for fielding an ineligible player in the second leg of their 6-1 aggregate victory over Celtic, who have been progressed to the play-off stage of that tournament by default.
And the gulf between the two competitions was perfectly illustrated as Legia were handed a meeting with Aktobe of Kazakhstan.
Torino, competing in Europe for the first time in 20 years, were rewarded for a 7-0 aggregate triumph over Brommapojkarna with a tie against RNK Split, while Real Sociedad will take on Russian team Krasnodar.
Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach face Sarajevo and Lyon and PSV have been drawn against Astra and Shakhtyor respectively.
The first legs are to be played on August 21, with the return legs taking place seven days later.
Draw in full:
Sarajevo v Borussia Monchengladbach
Spartak Trnava v Zurich
Qarabag v Twente
Neftci v Partizan
RNK Split v Torino
Asteras Tripolis v Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Omonia Nicosia v Dinamo Moscow
Apollon v Lokomotiv Moscow
Petrolul v Dinamo Zagreb
Aktobe v Legia Warsaw
Ruch Chorzow v Metalist
Astana v Villarreal
HJK v Rapid Vienna
Lyon v Astra
Elfsborg v Rio Ave
Young Boys v Debrecen
AEL v Tottenham
Dinamo Minsk v Nacional
Trabzonspor v Rostov
Lokeren v Hull City
PSV v Shakhtyor
Zwolle v Sparta Prague
Dnipro v Hajduk Split
Zimbru v PAOK
Karabukspor v Saint-Etienne
Stjarnan v Inter
Panathinaikos v Midtjylland
Feyenoord v Zorya
Grasshopper v Club Brugge
Real Sociedad v Krasnodar
Rijeka v Sheriff
