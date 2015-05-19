Inter given Curva Nord sanction following Pogba abuse
Inter have been handed a suspended one-match partial stadium closure after it was found that Juventus' Paul Pogba had been racially abused.
Inter have been handed a partial one-match stadium ban, suspended for a year, following racist abuse of Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba.
The incident occurred during Juve's 2-1 win at San Siro on Saturday, which saw the champions come from behind following Mauro Icardi's early opener.
On Tuesday, Serie A released a statement which declared "chants unmistakably expressive of discrimination on the grounds of race" were aimed at Pogba.
Inter now face a closure of the second level of the Curva Nord, with the sanction suspended for 12 months.
"If a similar violation is committed during this period, the suspension will be lifted, and the penalty will be added to that imposed for the new violation," continued the statement.
