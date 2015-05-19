Inter given Curva Nord sanction following Pogba abuse

Inter have been handed a partial one-match stadium ban, suspended for a year, following racist abuse of Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba.

The incident occurred during Juve's 2-1 win at San Siro on Saturday, which saw the champions come from behind following Mauro Icardi's early opener.

On Tuesday, Serie A released a statement which declared "chants unmistakably expressive of discrimination on the grounds of race" were aimed at Pogba.

Inter now face a closure of the second level of the Curva Nord, with the sanction suspended for 12 months.

"If a similar violation is committed during this period, the suspension will be lifted, and the penalty will be added to that imposed for the new violation," continued the statement.