Inter have complete confidence in Mancini - Zanetti

Inter still retain complete confidence in head coach Roberto Mancini despite their shaky Serie A form, according to vice-president Javier Zanetti.

The Milan-based side were top of the league by the mid-season break, but a string of disappointing results in 2016 has seen them drop to fifth.

Inter were beaten 2-1 by Torino at the weekend in a potentially fatal blow to their Champions League hopes and they now trail third-placed Roma by eight points.

However, Zanetti insists that Mancini will remain at San Siro.

"We have complete confidence in Mancini," Zanetti told Mediaset.

"The team was more solid in the first half of the season and then started to make more mistakes. We always remained realistic, though. We knew that we would encounter some difficulties at some point.

"Everyone was angry after we lost to Torino, but we have to keep believing third place is possible, although it's become that much trickier now. We just have to concentrate on picking up as many points as possible."

Next up for Inter is a trip to struggling Frosinone on Saturday.