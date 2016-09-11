Inter hero Icardi eyes new deal and Serie A title

Inter captain Mauro Icardi suggested a contract renewal is in the works and set his sights on catching Serie A champions Juventus after netting a late winner at Pescara.

The Argentine missed a number of chances as Inter trailed the promoted side, but he scored twice to earn the three points for Frank de Boer's men and bring his league tally for the club to 50 goals.

And Icardi revealed after the game that there is an agreement in place for a new deal at San Siro, having been heavily linked with a move away in the off-season.

"I talked with the club and we have fixed everything," he told Mediaset Premium.

Icardi also discussed the possibility of Inter chasing down Juve at the top of the table, with Massimiliano Allegri's side having won five consecutive league titles.

"Juventus are the team to beat," he said. "In recent years, they have won everything.

"They have reinforced [in the transfer market], like us, so we will see how it ends. I always want to win, I do not like losing."