Inter Milan step up interest in Mikel

The Italian giants have regularly been linked with a move for Mikel and it appears that Inter have stepped up their interest in recent weeks.

Inter – who are expected to bolster their squad significantly under owner Erick Thohir in the close-season – have already agreed a deal for Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic.

And their Premier League raid could continue with Mikel's agent, John Shittu, revealing that Inter are keen on signing the Nigeria international, despite saying earlier in the week it was "just a rumour".

"Inter? What I can tell you is that I met with my client and the directors and they are interested in him," Shittu told FcInterNews.it.

"He is a great player who won the Champions League and the Africa Cup of Nations, so he is suited to the Nerazzurri's (Inter) standards.

"Inter is a possibility, but right now Mikel is a Chelsea player.

"I cannot tell you anything more on the negotiations. The fact remains that Mikel now has a contract with the Blues."

Mikel has made 23 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season, with 13 coming off the bench.