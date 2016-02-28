Inter must give more - Zanetti

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti has called for the team to give more after goals from Leonardo Bonucci and Alvaro Morata sealed a 2-0 win for Juventus in the Derby d'Italia.

Roberto Mancini's Inter saw their faint Serie A title hopes dealt a blow in Turin on Sunday and they now trail defending champions Juve by 13 points.

Inter are also five points off third place - Serie A's final automatic Champions League qualification spot - after extending their poor 2016 form that has seen the Milan club win just three of their 10 league games since the mid-season break, at which point they topped the table.

Zanetti accepted that Inter's players must "take responsibility" for recent below-par results.

"It is a very tough defeat to swallow, unfortunately it was due in part to the strength of our opponents and also our own fault," he said.

"However, the time has come for the team to take responsibility and give something more.

"From here to the end of the season they must give everything they've got.

"We must get back to being solid and have more certainties.

"After that we can take it one game at a time.

"It's the only way to emerge from this moment, which sadly has been going for a while."

Zanetti was speaking to the press as Inter's head coach Mancini was not feeling well.

"He was already ill before the game and now has lost his voice," Zanetti added.