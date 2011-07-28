Inter: No bids for Sneijder

The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford following Paul Scholes' retirement from football as Sir Alex Ferguson looks to replace the 36-year-old.

And despite claims from the Scot that the club were no longer looking to add to their ranks, chief executive David Gill revealed the club were keen on signing one more player.

However, Inter chief executive Ernesto Paolillo has yet to hear from United in regards to Sneijder but admitted that every player has their price.

“Are Manchester United

still after Sneijder? We haven't seen or heard from anyone; that's a story I've heard from you,” he told Sky Sports Italia.

“Is Wesley definitely not for sale? I don't think there's anything that can't be sold, it all depends on the price.

“You never say no if a big opportunity comes your way, but it does have to be a real opportunity.”

Paolillo was also quizzed on a possible bid for Manchester City star Carlos Tevez after the Argentine was spotted shaking hands with Inter sporting director Marco Branca, but he insisted that it was little more than a chance meeting between the two.

“We can't stop him from coming to Milan or going to the same beaches as Branca, but we're not going there looking for him,” he said.



By Ben McAleer