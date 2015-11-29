Inter playing to their strengths - Sarri

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri says he does not feel Inter are a boring team and is eagerly anticipating the clash between Serie A's top two at the Stadio San Paolo on Monday.

Roberto Mancini's miserly side have recorded seven 1-0 wins from 13 league matches this season, but Sarri has praised the Nerazzurri for playing to their strengths rather than criticise what are considered by some to be overly defensive tactics.

"Inter are a very strong and solid team. Their results in Serie A so far are proof of this," Sarri said at a news conference.

"I disagree with those who say Inter do not play good football. Each team plays a style of football that fits their characteristics.

"Two very different teams [will] lock horns. Inter play a very efficient type of football. They are a very physical and strong team. But we will try to play our own game, like we always do.

"It will be a great game to play in an amazing stadium."

Napoli will possibly have to make do without the services of Manolo Gabbiadini and Dries Mertens, who are both struggling with injuries.

"Our medical staff is keeping a close eye on the situation of Gabbiadini and Mertens," Sarri added.

"I don't know yet whether they could play."

Napoli, second, are trailing Inter by just two points ahead of Monday's encounter.