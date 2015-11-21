Inter a possibility for Biglia, says agent
Lazio's Lucas Biglia is attracting interest from all over the Europe and a January move is a possibility, according to the his agent.
Lucas Biglia's agent has suggested there is widespread interest in the Lazio midfielder, with Inter a strong candidate for his signature.
The 29-year-old arrived at the Stadio Olimpico from Anderlecht in 2013 and has become an integral part of Stefano Pioli's midfield.
However, Biglia, who scored his first international goal in Argentina's 1-0 win over Colombia on Tuesday, could be set for a move away.
His representative disclosed there is interest in his signature from Italy and abroad, specifically mentioning San Siro as a possible next destination.
"Biglia is a top player. It is normal that the biggest teams in Europe have made enquiries about him," Enzo Montepaone told TuttoMercatoWeb.
"There's a big market for him, both in Italy and abroad. There are so many possibilities, Inter is one of them.
"We can't say yet [if he will move in January]. Biglia is happy at Lazio, but we must think about what's best for his career."
Lazio sit ninth in Serie A ahead of Sunday's visit of Palermo.
