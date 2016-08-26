Inter set to sign Gabriel Barbosa and Joao Mario

Inter have confirmed they are set to seal the double signing of Joao Mario and Gabriel Barbosa.

The Serie A side announced on Friday that Santos and Brazil striker Gabriel – known as 'Gabigol' – had touched down in Milan, with Joao Mario also en route.

Inter wrote on Twitter: "Gabigol has landed in Milan. Joao Mario is on his way too."

They also sent a follow-up video which showed Gabriel arriving at the airport to huge fanfare.

Reports in Italy suggest the two transfers will cost Inter in excess of €70million, with Joao Mario's price tag at €45m.

Sporting CP midfielder Joao Mario, 23, played in all seven games as Portugal secured Euro 2016 glory last month.

Gabriel has also enjoyed an impressive close-season, with the 19-year-old playing six times as Brazil won the gold medal at their home Olympic Games.

Speaking at the Europa League draw, Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti said the club are expecting a busy week in the transfer market.

He said: "There will be news in this last week and we will see what happens. Whoever comes will be a reinforcement and will be welcome."