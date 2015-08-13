'Inter target' Melo pens new Galatasaray deal

Galatasaray midfielder Felipe Melo has agreed a new three-year deal with the Super Lig giants, having been heavily linked with Italian side Inter.

Former Gala boss Roberto Mancini had been credited with an interest in the experienced Brazilian ahead of the Serie A season.

However, the former international is now under contract until 2019 at the Turk Telekom Arena, where he will receive a basic annual salary of €2.6 million.

Melo - who will also be paid a further €20,000 per match - had suggested he was eager for a move back to Italy as his family were not happy in Turkey.