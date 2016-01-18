Inter terminate Vidic contract
After failing to make a single appearance so far this season, Nemanja Vidic has left Inter by mutual consent.
Nemanja Vidic's contract with Inter has been terminated by mutual consent.
The centre-back joined Inter on a free transfer from Manchester United in June 2014 and made 28 appearances for the club last season.
But, after undergoing surgery on a slipped disc in August, Vidic has yet to feature this campaign for Inter, who are third in Serie A behind Napoli and Juventus.
The 34-year-old has been rumoured to be pondering a move across the Atlantic to the MLS.
A statement on Inter's official website read: "Internazionale announces it has reached a mutual agreement for the termination of the contract of Nemanja Vidic."
Vidic said: "I thank the all the Nerazzurri family and fans. I wish the club great success for the future."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.