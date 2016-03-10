Inter v Bologna: Destro out to shoot down former team

Bologna striker Mattia Destro is looking to shoot down his former club Inter on Saturday as he chases his 50th goal in Serie A.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks of the Inter youth academy, but failed to break into the first team at San Siro due to the stiff competition for places at the time.

He has since enjoyed spells with Genoa, Siena, Roma and Milan before joining Bologna this season, where he has taken his tally in the Italian top flight to 49 strikes.

Destro has nothing but fond memories of his time with Inter, against whom he as never scored, but nonetheless aims to frustrate Roberto Mancini's men with a goal at the weekend.

"I had some great years at the Inter youth academy because we won a lot of things," Destro told Corriere dello Sport.

"I have no regrets over my time at Inter. There were a lot of great attackers at the club at the time and it was not easy to break into the first team.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic was one of my rivals at the time. I tried to imitate him. He was a very complete player.

"I have scored eight goals this season, which is not enough. I want to score every Sunday. I have two games left before I turn 25 and I want to score my 50th goal in Serie A before then."

However, Destro might face a tough task to add to his tally on Saturday following Bologna's recent struggles to create chances. They have had to settle for goalless draws in each of their last three league games and there have been a total of just four goals in their last six fixtures.

There is also plenty of reason for optimism, though, as Roberto Donadoni's side have won four of their last six away games, conceding only one goal in the process.

Inter, meanwhile, will be looking to build on last week's 3-1 win over Palermo as they continue to battle for Champions League qualification.

An underwhelming run of results has seen them drop to fifth place in the Serie A table, trailing third-placed Roma by five points with 10 more games to go, but last week's win over the Sicilians will have served as a confidence boost.

Mancini will possibly have to make do without the services of Stevan Jovetic again due to illness, meaning he will be looking to Mauro Icardi to make the difference again up front, with the Argentine having netted 12 goals in 25 league appearances this campaign.

Key Opta stats:

- Inter have taken only one point from their last three games against Bologna at the Meazza, after they had managed eight wins and two draws in the previous 10 at home.

- Bologna have failed to score in only one of their last eight away trips to Inter in Serie A.

- Roberto Mancini's side have kept only one clean sheet in their last six home games after keeping seven in the previous eight this campaign.

- Mattia Destro has only failed to score against five Serie A teams so far; one of these is Inter.

- Inter's last three Serie A goals against Bologna have been scored by Mauro Icardi.