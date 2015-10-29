Inter v Roma: Garcia calls for attacking approach at San Siro

Roma coach Rudi Garcia has urged his Serie A leaders to take the game to Inter at San Siro on Saturday as they seek to extend their advantage at the summit.

Garcia's men made it five league wins in a row with a 3-1 victory over Udinese on Wednesday - Miralem Pjanic and Maicon laying the foundations with goals inside 10 minutes before Gervinho added a third after the hour.

Roma are the league's leading scorers with 25 and have lost just once in Serie A this term, although Inter sit just two points behind in fourth.

Roberto Mancini's men got back to winning ways at Bologna in midweek and Garcia challenged his side to be ruthless at San Siro, with Napoli and Fiorentina - second and third respectively - in action on Sunday.

Asked about his side's attacking philosophy, the Frenchman said: "I think it's the right thing to do. Psychologically it's not easy to lift yourself after conceding a goal and that goes for us too.

"Generally our attitude is negative after we let one in. In Florence [a 2-1 win over Fiorentina] we'd planned to play on the counter after the first goal whereas [against Udinese] we decided to carry on attacking after the opener.

"That's important because it shows the team is capable of doing positive things in different ways according to the game.

"I like the fact that my players are capable of reading the game and the situation. Then I like the unity we show. When we score all the guys celebrate together, as a team."

While Roma have found goals easy to come by this term, Mancini's side have averaged just one a game in the opening 10 Serie A matches - prompting Tuesday's match-winner Mauro Icardi to call for better service if Inter are to maintain their lofty position.

Inter have conceded just twice in their last four outings and defender Juan Jesus urged his team-mates to ditch their recent slow starts.

"Roma are a great team, with fast players like Gervinho and Mohamed Salah," he added.

"We can't afford to make any mistakes and we have to be focused from the very first minute.

"The team proved it can stick in there [on Tuesday]. We played well and we need to pick up from our performance in the second half.

"We have to improve our approach to the start of games. We spoke about that in the changing rooms because we can't always wait for the something to happen before injecting some energy into the game."