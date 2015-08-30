International break unwelcome for Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is set for a fortnight of frustration following Chelsea's home defeat to Crystal Palace.

The reigning Premier League champions' shaky start to the 2015-16 season continued on Saturday as Alan Pardew's Palace claimed a shock 2-1 victory through goals from Bakary Sako and Joel Ward.

Chelsea have taken just four points from as many matches, in sharp contrast to the impressive form they displayed in the opening weeks of the previous campaign.

And Mourinho hinted at exasperation as he looked ahead to the upcoming international break, which will see the majority of his players link up with their respective countries.

"Because of the international break the next match [against Everton] is in 15 days," said the Portuguese.

"I don't know what happens in 15 days, every player goes away with their national team and I stay for two weeks with four players.

"I can't work, I can't improve. At this moment I can't do anything during these two weeks to improve my team."