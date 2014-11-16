International Friendly: Bolivia v Venezuela

Former boss Xabier Azkargorta parted company with the team in March as he took over at Bolivar, which left Mauricio Soria to take the reins on a part-time basis.

Soria, head coach of club side Blooming, oversaw recent friendlies against Chile and Brazil Under-21s, but the Bolivian Football Federation ruled that he would not lead the team against Venezuela after allegedly making racist remarks following Blooming's 1-1 draw with Real Potosi earlier this month.

That decision paved the way for 1986 World Cup winner Clausen to step in for the encounter in La Paz, and the Argentinian believes he could one day secure the role permanently.

"If we go to the last game of Bolivia, we can say that the team has improved," he told La Razon.

"I think Mauricio was finding the way I am sorry that this problem has occurred and he cannot be present in this game.

"I come to work just for this one game, then the leadership has the right and freedom to seek the head coach and choose who they see fit.

"I do not know if it is time, but over time with the knowledge that I have of the country I believe I will some day become the official coach.

"I would be a liar to say that no-one aspires to be the best and lead a team, but as I said, I come only for one game."

Clausen will hope to arrest a worrying run of form for the home side, who last tasted victory with a 2-1 friendly win over Haiti in February 2013 - a winless sequence of 14 full internationals, not including the 3-1 loss to Brazil Under-21s.

Venezuela are yet to taste success in their three matches under the leadership of Noel Sanvicente, including a 5-0 hammering by Chile on Friday, but forward Nicolas Fedor has nothing but praise for the coach.

"'Chita' is a great trainer," he told El Nacional. "When I was in Spain, it was already showing what he was doing in Venezuela with the titles.

"And now that I have to work with him I understand what a good technician he is. He is a strategic planner with a a clear philosophy of the game, which is very important when you are in a national team with little time to work.

"In addition, he is very ambitious and has transmitted his desire to win to the group."