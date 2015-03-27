International Friendly: Brazil v Chile

The Brazilians are in terrific form under Dunga, who replaced Luiz Felipe Scolari after a disastrous end to the 2014 World Cup, which they hosted.

Dunga - in his second spell as coach - has seen his side win all seven matches they have played since the World Cup, conceding just two goals in the process.

The highlight of that run came on Thursday, when Brazil came from behind to defeat France 3-1 in front of more than 80,000 fans in Paris.

Raphael Varane gave France an early lead but Oscar levelled before Neymar and Luiz Gustavo struck in the second half to give the South Americans victory.

Barcelona star Neymar has eight goals in his last seven internationals and will fancy adding to his account in London against a Chile side who have not beaten Brazil since 2000 - a run stretching 13 matches.

And Dunga, who said he expects to rotate some players, insisted his side will be going all-out for another victory.

"It's always good to win," Dunga said.

"But winning is the only option for us and we need to be able to handle that pressure.

"[It] was a really, really difficult match, because it was against France and we hadn't played or seen each other for three months.

"For the Chile game, we'll see which players are fatigued. But we cannot change everyone. We will keep our core."

Brazil knocked Chile out of last year's World Cup on penalties after they could not be separated at 1-1 after 120 minutes.

They were also responsible for Chile's exit from the 2010 showpiece, in the round of 16 as well, and as a result, Jorge Sampaoli's side should have no shortage of motivation.

They rested several players in a 2-0 defeat to Iran in Austria on Thursday, but will still be disappointed with their performance.

Juventus star Arturo Vidal was not involved while Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez was a second-half substitute.

Sanchez will surely enjoy another chance to play at the Emirates, his home ground at club level, as Chile go in search of a fifth win from nine post-World Cup friendlies.

The match will form part of both sides' preparation for the 2015 Copa America.

In that tournament, to be staged in June and July, Chile will face Mexico, Ecuador and Bolivia in Group A. Brazil are in Group C, along with Colombia, Peru and Venezuela.