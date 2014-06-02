International Friendly: Chile v N Ireland

Jorge Sampaoli's side have won all nine games on home soil since November 2012 and will hope to travel to Brazil on the back of another victory in Valparaiso.

Chile won their opening warm-up match against Egypt 3-2 and showed character to come from two goals down to secure victory.

Eduardo Vargas netted twice in the second half for Chile to keep their home record intact but one man not involved was star player Arturo Vidal.

The Juventus midfielder, who has been named in Sampaoli's final 23-man squad, continues to recover from knee surgery and is unlikely to feature in this game to ensure he has the maximum amount of time to recover for Chile's opening game of the World Cup finals against Australia.

Seven players were cut by Sampaoli after Saturday's win and his finalised squad will get their first outing together in Wednesday's clash, and the head coach is still putting his plans together ahead of the finals.

"The system we use will depend a lot of rivals," Sampaoli said at a press conference on Monday.

"We have players to play with multiple systems and, hence, create confusion.

"We have a more mature side than in the previous World Cups."

Northern Ireland come into the game desperate for their first win of 2014, their latest defeat came against Uruguay on Saturday, which means they have still only won once since August 2011.

Michael O'Neill is using their mini-tour of South America to take a look at some younger players ahead of their UEFA European Championship campaign that begins in September and defender Luke McCullough is relishing the chance to add to his debut cap.

"Now that I've won my first cap, I'm hoping it's the first of many," said the 20-year-old after the defeat in Montevideo.

"I want to be a regular international.

"The lads beside me, Chris (Baird) and Aaron (Hughes), are both quite senior and there's a lot of caps there so they talked me through the game and helped me along."

The two nations have only met once before with the South American nation coming out on top with a 1-0 win in May 2010 thanks to Esteban Paredes' goal.