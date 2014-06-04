International Friendly: Colombia v Jordan

Jose Pekerman's men head into their final pre-tournament friendly before the start of the World Cup with plenty still to ponder.

They have been drawn in Group C alongside Ivory Coast, Japan and Greece and should be hopeful of at least progressing to the knockout stages.

But the build-up to their first appearance at the World Cup finals in 16 years has been overshadowed by questions over the fitness of Falcao, who has not played since damaging his cruciate knee ligament in Monaco's Coupe de France tie against Monts d'Or Azergues in January.

The 28-year-old was still named in Colombia's provisional 29-man squad, but was not included in the final 23-man group.

Falcao's absence is likely to be a huge blow to Colombia's prospects, but attentions will now switch to those in line to fill the void up front.

And the clash with Jordan in Buenos Aires may serve as an audition for those hoping to play in his stead.

River Plate's Teofilo Gutierrez is perhaps one of the favourites having scored six goals in qualification, but Jackson Martinez, Adrian Ramos and Carlos Bacca are also in contention.

It remains to be seen whether their last warm-up game will be play a determining factor in Pekerman's decision, but Colombia's forward line should get plenty of chance to impress against a Jordan team that will be heavy underdogs for victory.

Jordan caught the eye with their performances in qualification for the World Cup, however, their dreams of making the finals for the first time were ended by Uruguay in an intercontinental play-off.

Uruguay won the first leg in Amman 5-0, allowing them to cruise to a place in the tournament with a 0-0 draw in the return fixture.

After scoring 27 goals in the CONMEBOL qualification group, a mark only bettered by Chile and Argentina, Colombia will be hopeful of producing a similarly emphatic result as they prepare for their opening World Cup game with Greece on June 14.