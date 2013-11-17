International Friendly: England v Germany

Controversy reigned in Bloemfontein when the sides last faced each other as an effort from Frank Lampard, which clearly landed over the line after bouncing down off the crossbar, was not given as a goal.

It would have brought the scores level at 2-2 in the second-round meeting, with Germany having surged into a two-goal lead prior to Matthew Upson's reply.

Germany went on to triumph 4-1 and finished third at the tournament in South Africa, but England will always wonder what might have been had referee Jorge Larrionda allowed Lampard's strike to stand.

It is a weakened Germany outfit that will take to the Wembley Stadium pitch this time around.

Mesut Ozil, Philipp Lahm and Manuel Neuer have all been rested, while Sami Khedira (knee) also misses out for the nation sitting second in the FIFA world rankings.

Coach Joachim Low described playmaker Ozil, defender Lahm and goalkeeper Neuer as "the backbone of our team" but underlined the need to "give others a chance against such a strong team as England".

The hosts, beaten 2-0 by Chile on Friday, will be without defender Phil Jones, who suffered a groin problem against the South Americans, but Steven Gerrard (hip) could return.

Roy Hodgson's men will be seeking a response to the Chile defeat, which was only the coach's second in 23 matches at the helm.

Striker Daniel Sturridge has recovered from a foot injury and is "raring to go" against a side who will be considered title contenders in Brazil, having dropped just two points in their qualification campaign.

"(It is a) great prospect to play against them, a great occasion for players to enjoy," he said.

"I think we have to worry about the way we play, not the opposition. We have to improve as a team, and not worry about anyone else.

"It's great. Everyone gets along; everyone enjoys playing for the manager, enjoys training. We are happy to be together and it's great to be a part of it."