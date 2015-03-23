International Friendly: Germany v Australia

Ange Postecoglou's Socceroos were triumphant on home soil in the Asian Cup, beating South Korea 2-1 after extra-time in the final in Sydney on January 31.

But a trip to the Fritz-Walter-Stadion could yet to prove to be a much tougher test.

Ranked the top nation in the world by FIFA, Germany's form since their title-winning run in Brazil last year has been inconsistent.

Joachim Low's men meet Georgia in a Euro 2016 qualifier four days after facing Australia, and they need a win in Group D – which they sit second in behind Poland.

It remains to see how good a team Low picks for the friendly, but he has selected a strong 23-man squad.

Captain Bastian Schweinsteiger is back for what could be his first appearance since the World Cup final.

Ilkay Gundogan and Holger Badstuber have also been picked, while Lukas Podolski is chosen despite his poor form at Inter.

Podolski, on loan at Inter from Arsenal since January, is yet to score for the Serie A outfit.

Australia have injury worries ahead of the clash, with veteran forward Tim Cahill (Achilles tendon) and defender Matthew Spiranovic (hamstring) ruled out.

Swindon Town midfielder Massimo Luongo, the Asian Cup's best player, and Western Sydney Wanderers striker Tomi Juric are also under injury clouds.

The injuries mean the likes of Bailey Wright, Aaron Mooy and Nathan Burns are likely to get a decent amount of game-time.

The teams last met in March 2011, when the Socceroos claimed a shock 2-1 win in Monchengladbach.

And the Fritz-Walter-Stadion was the scene of one of Australia's biggest moments – a 3-1 win over Japan at the 2006 World Cup.

A late brace from Cahill saw the Socceroos to their win on that day, one that marked their first ever World Cup goal and maiden victory.

Postecoglou has always welcomed playing the best, wanting to see where his team stand in the world, and he will encourage Australia to attack.

And he will get no better indication of their progress than against Germany, away from home.