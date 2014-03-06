International Friendly: Honduras 2 Venezuela 1

Honduras notched their first victory since they secured qualification for Brazil 2014 last year, with goals to Jerry Bengtson and Jerry Palacios ensuring the home team triumphed at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.

With just two more friendlies scheduled before Honduras' World Cup opener against France on June 15, coach Luis Fernando Suarez would have been thrilled with how his team edged out Venezuela.

Bengtson opened the scoring for Honduras in just the seventh minute when Bonieck Garcia found the towering striker in the left channel with a neat reverse pass.

With his first touch, Bengtson lifted the ball over on-rushing Venezuelan goalkeeper Jose Morales.

An impressive free-kick from Romulo Otero dragged the visitors level after 20 minutes with the 21-year-old curling his right-foot effort over the wall and beating the outstretched hand of Honduras goalkeeper Noel Valladares.

Honduras regained the lead just five minutes after half-time with Palacios running onto a long pass over Venezuela's defence, and placing his shot in the bottom corner of the net.

Since Suarez's men secured a berth in Brazil, they had been thrashed by Brazil 5-0 and drawn 2-2 with Ecuador before bouncing back against Venezuela on Wednesday.

Honduras' next fixture will be against Turkey in May before a final friendly with England, ahead of their World Cup campaign, where they will face France, Ecuador and Switzerland in Group E.