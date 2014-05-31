International Friendly: Honduras v Israel

Luis Fernando Suarez's Honduras face-off against Israel at BBVA Compass Stadium over the weekend - the second of their three international friendlies in the lead up to Brazil.

Honduras were given a taste of what they might expect against Group E opponents France, Switzerland and Ecuador at the World Cup, falling to a disappointing defeat to Turkey in Washington.

Suarez's men had no answer to Turkey, who failed to qualify for the showpiece event, as they ran out 2-0 losers courtesy of second-half goals from Mevlut Erdinc and Caner Erkin in the United States capital.

It left the 30th-ranked nation without a win in five games, though they have a chance to get back on track against the Israelis.

Real Espana striker Carlos Costly was an unused substitute but Honduras' leading scorer - with 30 goals in 68 appearances - is expected to feature in Houston.

While Jerry Bengtson, who was the nation's leading scorer throughout qualifying with nine goals in 10 games, will be determined to find the back of the net after being kept goalless against Turkey.

Israel were also in action midweek, beaten 3-0 by World Cup participants Mexico in what was Cuauhtemoc Blanco's farewell game for the North American nation.The loss extended Israel's winless streak to seven competitive games.

Coincidently, Israel's most recent win came against Honduras in June last year, which is the only previous meeting between the two teams.

Hen Ezra and Shimon Abuhatzira were the heroes that day, with both players finding the back of the net in the second half.

The match will be different this time around after the Maccabi Haifa pair were overlooked by coach Eli Guttman for Israel's two friendlies in the States.

Honduras will travel to Florida to take on England (June 7) before they open their World Cup campaign against France on June 15.