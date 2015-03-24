International Friendly: Iran v Chile

Chile face Iran in Austria on Thursday before taking on Brazil in London on Sunday, and Vidal has underlined the importance of match practice for Jorge Sampaoli's men before they host the Copa America in June and July.

Vidal and Co. have lost just one match since last year's World Cup, going down 2-1 to Uruguay in November, but have won four times in seven friendlies.

In their most recent game, Chile came from behind twice to beat the United States 3-2 in January and Vidal wants to see some improvement against Iran in St Polten.

"It's an important game for us, we have these two games before the Copa America and we must take advantage," he said, according to Chilean newspaper La Nacion.

The 27-year-old also denied any issues with his fitness after he was subbed off in his most recent league match for Juventus on Sunday.

"I stepped on an opponent late in the game and left the field just in case, and I was also a little tired, but no problems or injury," Vidal said.

Coach Sampaoli has named a strong squad for this week's matches with the likes of Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal, Fiorentina's Matias Fernandez, Inter's Gary Medel and Claudio Bravo of Barcelona all involved.

The Chileans will face an underworked Iran side in Austria, with Carlos Queiroz's side not having played since they were eliminated from the Asian Cup in January.

Queiroz has made just four changes from his Asian Cup squad for friendlies against Chile and Sweden, with goalkeeper Sosha Makani, defenders Pejman Montazeri and Hashem Beikzadeh, plus striker Masoud Hassanzadeh promoted.

Iran lost the game of the tournament to exit the Asian Cup, losing in a penalty shoot-out in a quarter-final against rivals Iraq after the match ended 3-3 through 120 minutes, with four goals scored in extra time.