International Friendly: Iran v South Korea

Uli Stielike's men were 1-0 winners over Jordan last time out, winning in Amman thanks to Han Kyo-won's first-half goal.

They face Iran in Tehran in their final match before meeting hosts Australia, Oman and Kuwait at the Asian Cup in January.

South Korea have developed a rivalry with Iran, and Tuesday's meeting marks the 28th between the nations.

Of those, 11 have been won by the South Koreans and nine by Iran - with seven draws.

Stielike has talked up the importance of the clash against Iran, who are the Asian Football Confederation's highest-ranked team.

Iran (51) are ahead of Japan (52), Uzbekistan (65) and Stielike's South Korea (66), with Jordan (74) next.

Al Shabab forward Park Chu-young, formerly of Arsenal, will be eager to get on the scoresheet as he looks to prove he is worthy of Asian Cup selection.

The clash against South Korea will mark Iran's first outing since the World Cup, where they finished winless.

Carlos Queiroz remains in charge despite constant speculation surrounding his future after Brazil 2014.

Osasuna forward Karim Ansarifard and Rubin Kazan's Sardar Azmoun have joined their team-mates as they prepare for the outing.

Iran meet the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain at the Asian Cup.