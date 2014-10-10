International Friendly: Mexico v Panama

First-half goals from Real Madrid loanee Javier Hernandez and defender Oswaldo Alanis saw Mexico to a 2-0 win over CONCACAF rivals Honduras in Tuxtla Gutierrez on Thursday.

Mexico - 16th in the FIFA rankings - are unbeaten since the World Cup in Brazil, after playing out a goalless draw against Chile and edging Bolivia 1-0 last month.

The North American nation have not have conceded a goal since their Cup exit to the Netherlands.

"I really liked the personality of the team have to see how young people are behaving with the team," coach Miguel Herrera told reporters after their win over the Hondurans.

"The team had possession of the ball and the fans behaved great. We're happy."

Herrera also confirmed after the match that he would rotate his squad for the fixture in Queretaro, with the likes of Erick Torres, Javier Aquino and Arturo Gonzalez expected to get extended minutes.

"We will make changes for the next game and we will try to keep the base [of the side]," the 46-year-old said.

Next up are Panama - another CONCACAF member - who finished third at this year's Copa Centroamericana.

Panama placed second in Group B - behind Costa Rica - en route to the third-place play-off match, where they defeated El Salvador 1-0 courtesy of Millonarios centre-back Roman Torres last month.

Only five players called up by Panama coach Hernan Dario Gomez play in their homeland - Erick Davis (Sporting San Miguelito), Ricardo Buitrago (Plaza Amador), Miguel Camargo (Chorrillo), Darwin Pinzon (Sporting San Miguelito) and Alfredo Stephens (Chorrillo).

The remainder of the squad is dominated by players plying their trade outside of Honduras.

Blas Perez (Dallas), one goal shy of equalling Honduras' all-time goalscoring record, and Gabriel Gomez (Herediano) - the country's most-capped player - running around in MLS and the Costa Rican Primera Division respectively.

Veteran defender Luis Henriquez (Lech Poznan) is the only squad member playing in Europe.

Panama have gone four games unbeaten since suffering back-to-back losses to Brazil and Peru.