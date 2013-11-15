International Friendly: South Korea 2 Switzerland 1

The visitors opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the friendly encounter in Seoul when Pajtim Kasami hit a sweetly struck drilled effort from distance low into the back of the net.

But South Korea fought their way back into the tie and were on level terms 14 minutes after the break when Hong Jeong-Ho headed beyond Diego Benaglio from a corner.

And the hosts completed their comeback three minutes from time as Lee Chung-Yong headed home a Lee Keun-Ho cross.

The result earned South Korea their first back-to-back victories for 15 months, while Switzerland's 14-match unbeaten run came to an end.

Hong Myung-Bo's men next face a trip to Dubai on Tuesday to meet a Russia side who are unbeaten in four.