International Friendly: Sweden v Belgium

The Belgians kicked off their build-up to Brazil with a 5-1 demolition of Luxembourg on Monday, but Wilmots was not satisfied with the level of his side's performance in the first half, claiming: "I was not happy with the organisation. We played casually."

That said, there can be little doubt that the squad is showing promising signs of clicking into gear at just the right time, having ended a run of four matches without a win with the victory over Luxembourg.

And Sweden should provide a much sterner test of their World Cup credentials, having narrowly missed out on a place in the finals themselves.

After coming away from the opening leg of their play-off clash with Portugal 1-0 down, Sweden succumbed to the sublime talents of Cristiano Ronaldo in the second leg as the Real Madrid forward scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win at the Friends Arena in November.

Much has been made of how European teams will adapt to the Brazilian climate, but Wilmots is confident conditions in Sweden will be of huge benefit to his side.

"Stockholm is ideal because of the climate, where the average temperature will be 22 degrees, comparable to the temperatures we will have in Sao Paulo," he said when this fixture was announced back in February.

While Romelu Lukaku, Nacer Chadli and Kevin De Bruyne fired Belgium to victory against Luxembourg on Monday, Sweden's first match of the domestic close-season ended in a 1-0 defeat to near neighbours Denmark as Daniel Agger found the net with a stoppage-time penalty.

The Swedes will be keen for a return to form having lost their last two fixtures, while Belgium's Kevin Mirallas will look to get more minutes under his belt on his return from a hamstring problem after making his first start since April 20 on Monday.

The Belgian squad posed for an Oscars-style 'selfie' photograph earlier this week, but will need to step up their preparations in Sweden if they hope to achieve a Hollywood ending in Brazil.