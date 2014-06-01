International Friendly: Switzerland v Peru

Seferovic's spot in Ottmar Hitzfeld's starting line-up could be under threat ahead of the FIFA World Cup with the Real Sociedad striker not having scored for Switzerland in almost a year, while Nuremburg's young attacker Josip Drmic is in impressive form.

With Switzerland far from prolific up front, Drmic's international scoring rate of three goals from six matches could tempt Hitzfeld to start the 21-year-old in Brazil.

On Saturday, Drmic came off the bench at half-time in Switzerland's friendly versus Jamaica, replacing Seferovic, and scored the winner in a 1-0 triumph.

Hitzfeld's side will play their second pre-tournament friendly in Luzern on Tuesday and the German coach will be hoping his team can put together a strong attacking performance ahead of their World Cup opener versus Ecuador on June 15.

Switzerland have only scored more than two goals once in their past 16 games - in a 4-4 draw with Iceland in a World Cup qualifier in September - while they have managed seven in their last five matches.

Those fixtures were hardly against the biggest nations of world football either, with Switzerland beating Albania, Slovenia and Jamaica, drawing with Croatia and losing to South Korea.

But Drmic has been a bright light for Hitzfeld and the Swiss fans, having scored a brace in the 2-2 draw with Croatia in March, before following it up with his goal on Saturday, while the Nuremburg striker hit the back of the net 17 times in 33 appearances for the Bundesliga club last season.

Hitzfeld's other forward options in his 23-man squad are Zurich's Mario Gavranovic and Admir Mehmedi of Freiburg.

Gavranovic has scored four goals in eight games for Switzerland, Mehmedi has one in four, while Seferovic's record reads one in 10.

Switzerland will hardly get a better chance to enter the World Cup with a few goals under their belt than against Peru, who have not won in seven games.

Peru lost 3-0 to England on Friday, taking their goals-against tally to 14 in seven matches.

Venezuela, Argentina and England have all registered three goals against Peru since August 2013.