Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Aberdeen 1: Caley comeback thwarts title hopefuls

Inverness Caledonian Thistle came from behind to beat Aberdeen 3-1 and put a dent in the visitors' Scottish Premiership title bid.

Goals from Iain Vigurs, Greg Tansey and Carl Tremarco secured victory for John Hughes' side as they denied Aberdeen the chance to move level with leaders Celtic.

Aberdeen started well and led through Adam Rooney's 19th goal of the season after just seven minutes, the striker converting after a fine solo run from Craig Storie.

But Inverness hit back when Ash Taylor failed to clear his lines and Vigurs pounced to level matters midway through the first half.

Taylor was at fault again just after the restart when he was adjudged to have used a high boot on Ross Draper inside the box, with Tansey making no mistake from the spot.

Victory was assured for the hosts after 65 minutes when the hapless Taylor flicked a right-wing cross right onto the head of Tremarco at the back post, the goal being awarded after some deliberation between the referee and his assistant.