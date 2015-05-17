Inzaghi critical of officials after latest defeat

Filippo Inzaghi hit out at the officials after nine-man Milan were beaten 3-2 by Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday.

Inzaghi felt Milan's fighting spirit was crushed on a number of occasions at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore as crucial decisions went against his side – including the red cards for Giacomo Bonaventura and Suso.

Domenico Berardi netted a hat-trick for Sassuolo to seal all three points, but Inzaghi was baffled at the awarding of the first goal and felt the striker's second was offside.

"Of course your heads drop when you concede a goal that didn't actually go in," he told Sky Sport Italia, referring to the opener that Diego Lopez was convinced he had clawed off the line, only for the assistant to award a goal.

"The second goal might've been offside too, so it becomes difficult to react in those circumstances.

"The team did well to get back from 2-0, then the moment we had the game in hand, Bonaventura was sent off.

"His first booking was non-existent and the second was very dubious. When you're down to 10 men for half an hour in 35 degree heat, it becomes difficult.

"I find it hard to even comment on a game like this. We should talk about football, but to be honest it's not easy in these circumstances.

"There were two dubious incidents and both of them went against us. If Bonaventura had stayed on the pitch, it would've been a different game.

"Nonetheless, this is the attitude we have to show. We wanted to win and unfortunately sometimes circumstances are out of your control."