Inzaghi: Injuries have hampered Milan

Milan find themselves in 10th place after winning just two of their 11 league matches since the turn of the year.

With the likes of Stephan El Shaarawy and Mattia De Sciglio having spent time on the sidelines, head coach Inzaghi feels the team's momentum has been dented by missing players.

"I don't want to pass on the blame, I am the coach and I am the first to be responsible," he said. "The only regret is that until January we saw a good Milan side.

"Then, we weren't able to able to give continuity to our project because of the injuries. We are now welcoming back players from injuries and we have to start playing good football again.

"There are many reasons why we've had the injuries, we've also asked ourselves many questions, analysing the matches. The injuries have definitely gone hand in hand with our results."

Inzaghi's position at San Siro has come under increased scrutiny and rumours suggest that another poor result at home to relegation-threatened Cagliari could spell the end of his tenure.

Reports also suggest that Milan's Ultras are planning to boycott the match in protest at how the club is being run.

A 2-1 loss at Fiorentina last weekend means Milan have failed to secure a victory in any of their past three matches and Inzaghi is desperate to bring nack the winning feeling in Saturday's encounter.

"I hope to stay here. The club will decide my future by evaluating results I believe in these players," he added.

"It's an important match for us and we have to restore winning ways. We know we're going to be in for a tough game."