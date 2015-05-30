Inzaghi pleads for Milan reprieve

Milan coach Pippo Inzaghi has asked for more time in his role after guiding the club to a top-half Serie A finish after a 3-1 win at Atalanta in the club's final game of the season.

It seems increasingly likely that former boss Carlo Ancelotti will be returning to the club after he was sacked by Real Madrid, but Inzaghi is still hoping not be replaced.

"The club can see that this team plays good football and has an identity now," Inzaghi said to Sky Sport Italia.

"I knew the players would react, we were truly a team in these last four or five games. Now there are strong foundations and with a few new faces Milan will get back to where it was.

"I have a contract. If people believe in me, then we go forward, if not then the club will evaluate the situation.

"I am relaxed and happy, I was pleased to have the whole squad behind me, which is not easy for someone making his Serie A debut as a coach.

"It is truly emotional to see the response from the people. If you give your all, then you clearly enter into people's hearts. I like this profession and will continue along my path."

Asked where he realistically sees his future next season, Inzaghi said: "My first thought right now is to relax. I hope to stay at Milan, I have a contract, I believe that I have much to give and many people have faith in me.

"If I am told otherwise, then I will go elsewhere."