Inzaghi pleased with Milan progress
Milan coach Filippo Inzaghi feels his side are closer to Juventus than he previously thought despite Saturday's defeat to the champions.
Carlos Tevez scored 19 minutes from time at San Siro to ensure maximum points for Juve and Massimiliano Allegri - the coach making his return to Milan having left the club in January.
The result ends Milan's 100 per cent start to the Serie A campaign but Inzaghi was far from downbeat in his assessment.
The former striker - who represented both Milan and Juve in his illustrious playing career - feels his side are not far off the level of the Turin club, and called on his squad to continue improving after a disappointing eighth-place finish last term.
"We have to move forward and grow match by match," Inzaghi commented.
"We are full of it up front and I put four attackers on the pitch, thinking that it would help us draw the match. You put the quality where you have it.
"We have to improve because I know where we started from. I thought that we were further behind Juventus but instead we are a lot nearer to them than I imagined."
Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci also feels Milan are on the right path, after a disappointing season last time out that saw Allegri and Clarence Seedorf both at the helm.
Bonucci believes Milan can enjoy a more promising campaign but feels a visit from the champions - who have won Serie A in each of the last three seasons - was simply too big an ask for Inzaghi's side.
"It's hard to get going again after a season like they had last year, especially if you're up against a team that's dominated the previous campaigns," the Italy international told Juve's official website.
"Unfortunately for them they ran into a strong, mature Juve side that's used to playing this sort of contest."
