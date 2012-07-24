Inzaghi retires to coach Milan youth

"My time with Milan finished in the best possible way, with a goal in the final game, so it was all perfect," Inzaghi, 38, told Italian media.

"Now I begin another dream, which is to be a coach and hopefully win the Champions League."

Inzaghi, who scored 156 Serie A goals in 370 games, added: "I couldn't go to play elsewhere, as I could not just leave Milan. Today I received a proposal from England, but I can't leave Milan.

"I signed a two-year contract and will coach the youth team, then I hope one day to lead the senior squad too."