Inzaghi rubbishes talk of Tassotti taking over

Inzaghi's side continue to struggle to find any consistency in their form, and sit 10th in Serie A, eight points off a UEFA Europa League qualification spot and 11 adrift of Champions League berth.

Though unsure if he will remain in charge at the end of the season, he is confident of his security until May.

"Results lead to these comments," he said. "Sometimes I'm saddened to read things like those about Tassotti, which are false.

"I wanted him at Milan, we talk often. I'm strong, I don't care about attacks on me. Even though it's been corrected, it was nevertheless written.

"Mauro is an extraordinary person, I battled for a month to get him to join me. On the technical side of things I accept everything, and I want to prove you all wrong.

"I have to be evaluated for my results. My dream is to give so much to Milan, I feel the affection of the club.

"They're good, they make me work calmly. Whatever the choice in June, Milan will always be in my heart, but I'd like to stay here for 20 years.

"To be a coach is a great thing, and I'll do it for many years. I'm thankful for criticism, it encourages me to do my job better. You can always learn.

"I hope I never get sacked, but all coaches go through that. I'm convinced I can do well, I'm just thinking about giving the fans and the president [Silvio Berlusconi] some great wins."