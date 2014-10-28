Inzaghi searching for consistency with Milan

After the disappointment of the previous campaign, when Milan finished eighth, Inzaghi has overseen an encouraging start to the new campaign.

His side currently sit sixth, but are only a point behind third-placed Udinese having lost just one of their first eight matches - against Serie A champions and leaders Juventus.

Inzaghi has been pleased with the progression of his players, but knows the next challenge facing them is to maintain their level over the coming months.

"We're improving and in every match we improve on some aspect of our game, we now need to become consistent," he told a media conference on Tuesday.

"Since the Juventus match we're playing good football with positive results.

"The players are following me and I can see their spirit."

Milan travel to Cagliari on Wednesday, with Inzaghi confident his side can claim three points if they perform to their potential.

"They're [Cagliari] very good on the counter-attack, with [Victor] Ibarbo, [Marco] Sau and [Andrea] Cossu that give them depth," he added. "But our players also have speed as one of their main strengths, we cannot back down and we have to go to Cagliari to try and win.

"To do so, we need the best Milan.

"There will be the odd change because we played on Sunday evening and Cagliari have the advantage of having played on Saturday afternoon. This means we will need some fresher legs."