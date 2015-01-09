Inzaghi to show patience with new arrival Cerci

Forward Cerci moved to San Siro on an 18-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid last week.

The Italy international made his debut from the substitutes bench as Milan resumed Serie A action following the mid-season break in last Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Sassuolo.

Despite that disappointing defeat, Inzaghi has no intention of rushing the former Torino man into the starting XI against his former club on Saturday.

"Cerci improves day by day, but I must not be hasty," Inzaghi said.

"He has not played for three months so you have to have patience."

Defeat to Sassuolo was Milan's fourth in Serie A this term and left the club five points adrift of the UEFA Champions League places.

And Inzaghi has called on the team to respond in a positive manner in Turin.

"I do not get excited after big games and I do not get depressed after this [loss to Sassuolo]," he added.

"We have to make this change, and tomorrow will be a test because it will not be easy against Torino.

"The best answer is on the pitch tomorrow. We need all our strikers and I try to use them all."