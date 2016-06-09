Iordanescu wants to cause problems for France

Romania coach Anghel Iordanescu believes France's attacking prowess places them among the favourites for Euro 2016, although he is keen for his team to ask questions of the hosts' defensive frailties in Friday's tournament opener.

The 66-year-old led Romania at the 1998 World Cup in France and is in his third spell in charge of the national team as he plots what would be a major upset in Saint-Denis.

Didier Deschamps is spoilt for choice in terms of attacking options ahead of the match, with the often maligned Olivier Giroud hitting goalscoring form as Antoine Griezmann's career-best season at Atletico Madrid is set alongside livewire youngsters Anthony Martial and Kingsley Coman.

Nevertheless, Iordanescu thinks he knows which XI Deschamps will send out for kick-off and urged his players to ask questions of Les Bleus.

"We're well aware of their attacking potential and all the qualities of what we envisage will be Didier Deschamps' starting XI," he said.

"Personally I think a match against France is a special one. I think we need to be very clear in our mind what the French are going to demonstrate.

"Our aim is to compete on an even footing with the French and we are going to focus on our capabilities to be able to do so.

"I expect France to begin the match in a rather aggressive style. I'm sure my players are ready and determined to overcome these spells of pressure from the opposition.

"We don't simply want to play defensively. We want to have a balanced style of play while causing problems for the French.

"France do have some shortcomings at the back.

While a fan of what France have to offer offensively, Iordanescu also revealed himself to be an admirer of Germany, Spain and England as attacking forces as he reeled off a familiar list of heavyweight favourites for glory.

"It would be quite difficult to compare our attacking potential with other sides but clearly France are a very attacking unit," he explained.

"I think Germany, Spain and England can also attack very well and will be going for the trophy.

"If I'm honest, I think France have some terrifically talented players who play for Champions League clubs - among the very best in Europe.

"This is a side that is worth hundreds of millions of euros.

"Your players are going to play in front of a full house, as well as an entire country. Given the ability of your players I believe France are one of the favourites for this tournament."