Iran captain Masoud Shojaei asks president to let women attend matches

Shojaei has spoken out on a taboo issue in Iran – no player for the national team has ever called for a lifting of the ban, which has been in place since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Iran secured their 2018 World Cup berth after beating Uzbekistan last Monday in the Azadi Stadium, witnessed by almost 60,000 men in attendance.

"They should set a course that women are also allowed to come to stadiums in the future," Shojaei, who plays for Greek club Panionios, was quoted by Iranian news outlet Varsesh3.

President Hassan Rouhani and his government are reportedly against the stadium ban, but have not been able to push through lifting it.